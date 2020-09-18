https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-says-president-trump-senate-republicans-not-pick-ginsburg-replacement-video/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday night at home surrounded by family.

She was 87-years-old.

Republicans control the US Senate and the White House and could nominate and confirm a justice by election day on November 3rd.

Already tonight Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer announced that the vacancy “should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Sleepy Joe Biden spoke to reporters after his flight landed back in Delaware tonight.

TRENDING: RUTH BADER GINSBURG DEAD! Supreme Court Justice Dies at Home Surrounded by Family

During his comments Biden told reporters Republican President Trump and the Republican Senate should NOT replace Justice Ginsburg.

Joe Biden: “There is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider. This was the position the Republican Senate took in 2016.”

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

