Appearing Thursday on MSNBC, former CIA Director John Brennan said he is more worried than ever about the “health and stability” of the United States government and the country.

A partial transcript is as follows:

NICOLLE WALLACE: Every single one of the threats that [Dan Coasts] details to democracy are behaviours that Donald Trump engages in. Is that intentional? JOHN BRENNAN: I have deep respect and admiration for Senator Coasts, who is a man of great integrity and honesty. He clearly sees the threat that we face collectively to our democratic experiment. After listening to the public statements of Donald Trump and William Barr, especially over the last several days, I am more worried today than I ever have been before in the health and stability of our government and our country.

