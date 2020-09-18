https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/517165-justice-ginsburg-dies-weeks-before-election

Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump’s Supreme Court list reveals influence of Clarence Thomas President Nancy Pelosi? Don’t underestimate what she might do in office MORE, the liberal leader of the Supreme Court, died Friday at the age of 87, less than two months before an election that is likely to decide the future of the Supreme Court for at least a generation.

About an hour after a court spokesperson confirmed Ginsburg’s death from pancreatic cancer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell focuses on confirming judicial nominees with COVID-19 talks stalled McConnell accuses Democrats of sowing division by ‘downplaying progress’ on election security Warren, Schumer introduce plan for next president to cancel ,000 in student debt MORE vowed that he would hold a Senate vote on her replacement if Trump names a new Supreme Court nominee.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerMcConnell accuses Democrats of sowing division by ‘downplaying progress’ on election security Warren, Schumer introduce plan for next president to cancel ,000 in student debt Schumer lashes out at Trump over ‘blue states’ remark: ‘What a disgrace’ MORE (D-N.Y.) maintained that the vacancy left by her death should be filled by whoever wins in November.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer tweeted.

Top Senate Republicans as recently as this summer have said they would confirm a new justice if given the chance despite 2020 being an election year, a reversal of their rationale for blocking former President Obama’s nominee late in his second term.

Trump, for his part, unveiled a list of 20 additional judicial prospects earlier this month that he said would consider nominating to the bench. At the time, Trump’s strategy appeared aimed at energizing GOP voters, but the Supreme Court vacancy created by Ginsburg’s death fundamentally altered the political calculus.

In blunt terms, Trump now has a chance to transform the Supreme Court from a fragile 5-4 conservative majority into a commanding 6-3 conservative supermajority, which could have long-term implications that affect the day-to-day lives of everyone in the country.

The result could be that relatively stable areas of law — over issues like gun control, abortion and voting rights — are loosed from their legal moorings, giving conservative groups an opportunity to roll back liberal gains and further their own legal agenda.

Updated at 9 p.m.

