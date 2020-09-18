https://noqreport.com/2020/09/18/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-has-died/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died in her home in Washington D.C. The 87-year-old was the oldest on the Supreme Court. Her death will spark more intrigue with the upcoming election as both the presidency and the Senate will be turned towards her replacement.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 18, 2020

“Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old,” Tapper Tweeted.

Many on both sides of the political aisle took to social media to express sadness over her passing as well as concern about what this means from a political perspective. A battle may ensue if President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell try to replace her before the election, especially considering McConnell refused to hold hearings during the President Obama’s final term with the election on its way.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the Court. I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued. She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. May She Rest In Peace — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” https://t.co/IUtqGDV1Cj — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG. You may be gone, but your work will live on. pic.twitter.com/ngckrpgu9U — McJoderson (@McJoderson) September 18, 2020

inna illahee wa inna illayhee raji’un (to God we belong and to Him is our return). rip RBG https://t.co/83UF6xFyRe — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 18, 2020

This is so horrible for so many reasons… RIP RBG. 😭 https://t.co/bpgkUfe02M — Aisha C. Mills (@AishaMoodMills) September 18, 2020

Regardless of how anyone feels about her rulings, she has been an icon on the bench for many decades. Her passing will be felt for a long time, just as her life made an impact on America.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

