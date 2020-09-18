https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-republican-congressional-candidate-kim-klacik-destroys-joy-behar-over-blackface-on-the-view

Congressional candidate for Maryland’s 7th district Kim Klacik appeared on The View this morning where she was interrogated by Joy Behar. Klacik called her out on her recent blackface debacle. “Excuse me! Excuse me! The black community has my back… that was an homage!” Joy interrupted.

WOW. Kim Klacik DESTROYED Joy Behar pic.twitter.com/lI758ssHSm — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) September 18, 2020

“I believe the coronavirus pandemic would affect us more, I mean, look at my campaign ad, look at the living conditions. That would affect us more, absolutely, that’s why I’m running for office,” Klacik said, defending Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Behar contradicted and said “Come on Kim, excuse me, I have to say something to you. He told Bob Woodward that it was a very serious issue and it’s airborne, and that it’s terrible, then he told the American people ‘don’t wear masks, it’s all going to go away.’ You have to put some blame on your president, talk to the point, please.”

Klacik replied “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago? Come on Joy, I don’t think you should be asking these questions, I am an African American—”

“Excuse me! Excuse me! The black community has my back… that was an homage!” Joy interrupted.

Sonny Hoskins jumped in to insult Klacik as well, saying that the black community does not support her, and asking “what planet are you living on?”

When Hoskins interrupted to contradict Klacik’s point that the black community has her back, Behar thought she was talking to her, and defended herself against Hoskins before she realized that Hoskins was going after Klacik.

“The black community did not vote for you!” Hoskins said.

Klacik tried to speak about the special election that saw her elected, but instead of letting her speak Hoskins just said “wow” really loudly so that Klacik could not be heard. Then Behar cut her off, wished her luck, and ended the segment.

Klacik became a national figure when she launched her campaign video last month, which showed her walking through Baltimore and talking to residents who were fed up with Democrat leaders who have done nothing for the community despite decades of leadership.

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

In an exclusive with The Post Millennial, Klacik said that “The more I’ve been out there, there have been many people who say ‘we want a change but we never see an option.’ And this is something that I brought back to the Maryland GOP, and I said when I talk to people they say ‘y’know I would consider voting Republican, but you’re the first Republican I’ve ever met.’

“And I think for us as Republicans we are so quick to write-off some of these areas because they always vote heavily Democrat, but I think just getting in there and talking to people and helping them understand.”

“I tell people all the time,” Klacik said, “you’ve got alot of federal funds coming into this area and there’s alot of people that leverage the urban struggle each year to get even more federal funds, and it never makes it to the ground.

“And so when I start explaining these things to people they’re like, ‘y’know what? You’re right. Where is this money going?’ And I think some people are starting to wake up and say ‘wow, this is what we’ve been looking for.”

