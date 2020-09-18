https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f64f5a09c700521449a42fb
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a ban on family members visiting nursing facilities back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic….
‘We created this rush, and we didn’t have the ability to test or quarantine those people, and so that seeded the disease here,’ Gates told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace in an interview….
What Stanley McChrystal ISN’T Saying About His DARPA Funded Military Software. Military Grade Psychological Warfare Being Used Against The American People….
Joe Biden aimed to draw a clear distinction between him and President Trump during a CNN Town Hall in which he said it was a campaign between Scranton and Park…
Should asymptomatic people get tested for Covid-19? Who should be tested for the coronavirus? The CDC has changed its position again, now “reinforcing the need to test asymptomatic persons.”…