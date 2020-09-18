https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/18/know-nothing-kerry-said-a-mideast-peace-deal-like-trumps-would-never-happen/
RUSH: John Kerry. John F-ing Kerry. John Kerry was secretary of state for Barack Hussein O. He’s the guy that made the Iran deal. He’s the guy running around telling the Iranians, you need some cash? We got the cash. He’s the one that ran point for Obama on the Iran nuclear deal. He’s out there and he’s telling everybody that we can trust Iran, that it’s not about nukes or any of that.
John Kerry got played big time. So grab audio sound bite number 1. I had this yesterday. I didn’t get a chance to get to it. But this is a perfect time, a perfect transition. This was four years ago, December 4th, 2016, John F-ing Kerry is at the Brookings Institution’s Saban Forum. And this is what he said about the possibility of Arab-Israeli peace without the Palestinians.
KERRY: I’ve heard several prominent politicians in Israel sometimes saying, “Well, the Arab world’s in a different place now. We just have to reach out to them and we can work some things with the Arab world and we’ll deal with the Palestinians.” No. No, no, and no. There will be no advance and separate peace with the Arab world without the Palestinian process and Palestinian peace. Everybody needs to understand that. That is a hard reality.
RUSH: Well, then, how did Donald Trump just do it, Mr. Kerry? See, John Kerry is a great example of the arrogance and the condescension, the personality type of your average inside-the-Beltway snob. So he’s secretary of state. He’s never qualified to be that. He’s one of these people that thinks he’s the smartest in whatever room he’s in. And Obama wanted him out of country ’cause he’s such a boor, so he makes him secretary of state. And he runs around doing this stuff that he did.
But this is exactly what Trump did. Trump exactly came up with a peace deal involving Israel and the Arab world that’s got nothing to do with the Palestinians. In fact, it’s based on acing out the Palestinians. And here’s John Kerry — and he’s not alone. Any number of secretaries of state who preceded him all believed it wasn’t possible. Everybody believed the Palestinians had to be included. They had to be given their own state, the state they were gonna be given had to be a large chunk of Israel or there would never be a deal.
And Trump has come in and just smoked these people and rendered everything in their diplomatic repertoire irrelevant and stupid. I told you, I spent a lot of time earlier this week on the importance of this. How getting this done without the Palestinians was such a big deal. How Clinton tried to involve ’em, gave ’em everything they wanted, they ran away from the deal, Yasser Arafat.
The thing you have to understand, the Palestinians are the Middle East equivalent of American minorities. They are the recipients of constant sympathy. They suffer from the soft bigotry of low expectations, feel sorry for ’em. They’re incompetent. They’re a bunch of boobs that can’t do anything. They have to be looked out for. And nobody wants ’em in the Middle East. But John Kerry was just shown to be an absolute fool and a know-nothing. And nobody will call him out on it except people like me on this program.