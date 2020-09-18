https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/last-honest-democrat-rep-tulsi-gabbard-gop-rep-rodney-davis-introduce-election-fraud-prevention-act-ban-ballot-harvesting/

The one last honest Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard along with GOP Rep. Rodney Davis introduced the Election Fraud Prevention Act on Friday.

The bill will outlaw the criminal act of ballot harvesting a tactic pushed by Democrat officials this year in states around the country.

Ballot harvesting allows criminal political operatives to turn in late ballots of citizens who have not voted. This is a serious violation of the voting process. Of course, Democrats are for this.

In 2018 Democrats stole several Congressional seats in California using ballot harvesting.

This year Nevada and Michigan are hoping to use ballot harvesting to deliver their states to senile Joe Biden.

Tulsi Gabbard and Rodney Davis pushed legislation today to ban this practice.

Banning ballot harvesting is not a partisan issue. It’s been used & abused in states like North Carolina and California & is ripe for fraud. That’s why I intro’d HR8285, the Election Fraud Prevention Act w/ @RodneyDavis – to protect the integrity of our elections & our democracy pic.twitter.com/ltZhaenSVB — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 18, 2020

