https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517089-lincoln-project-releases-new-ad-blasting-trump-as-a-horrible-role-model

Anti-Trump GOP group The Lincoln Project on Friday released a new ad that calls the president “a horrible role model for our children and an embarrassing ambassador for democracy throughout the world.”

“Donald Trump’s cruelty and callousness is not up for debate,” Jennifer Horn, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a statement released with the video. “Time and again he’s shown us who he is: A vindictive narcissist who lacks compassion and empathy for the American people.”

The new minute-long video titled “Goodness” features a scene of a son telling his mother about a school assignment that requires him to write about “what I want to be when I grow up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe just say you want to be a good person,” the mother replied.

After the son responds that it needs to be a “job” that “you get paid for,” the mother then suggests different professions, including serving as the U.S. president.

“You would be a very good president,” she says. “You would have to be a good person first.”

The video then cuts to an image of Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenCast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response Biden tells CNN town hall that he has benefited from white privilege MORE, overlaid with a voice saying, “It’s time for decency.”

The press release cited various statements made by President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE, arguing that the commander in chief must be “a leader, have integrity and intelligence, act decisively, practice accountability, and empower others, but perhaps most importantly: our president must be a good person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether he’s defending white supremacists as ‘very fine people,’ calling women ‘disgusting’ or ‘fat pigs,’ or insulting the intelligence of well-respected Black leaders by calling them ‘dumb’ or ‘low IQ,’ it’s clear that Trump’s stunted emotional growth has left us with a schoolyard bully for a president,” the statement added.

Friday’s video is the latest in a series of ads from The Lincoln Project aimed at convincing voters to remove Trump from office in November’s presidential election.

The group, made up of former and current Republicans, announced in a statement Tuesday the creation of its Hispanic Steering Committee in an effort to expand outreach to Latino voters, which make up a substantial portion of the population in multiple key swing states.

Last week, Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway hits Trump on 9/11 anniversary: ‘The greatest threat to the safety and security of Americans’ Susan Collins faces battle of lifetime in Maine Conway hails Trump as ‘champion’ of women MORE tweeted on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that Trump currently represents “the greatest threat to the safety and security of Americans.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

