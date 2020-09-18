https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lisa-murkowski-will-not-vote-to-replace-rbg-until-after-election/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2020

Lisa Murkowski announces she will NOT vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after election day. “Fair is fair,” she says. These comments were made today… but before RBG’s passing.

