NEW: Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announces she will NOT vote to replace RBG on SCOTUS until after Election Day. “Fair is fair,” she says.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 18, 2020
Lisa Murkowski announces she will NOT vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after election day. “Fair is fair,” she says. These comments were made today… but before RBG’s passing.
UPDATE ON THIS: These comments were made TODAY… but BEFORE RBG’s passing.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 19, 2020