President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Bemidji, Minnesota.

All times Eastern.

—

7:16 PM: Trump exits the airplane and is ready to start the rally. This is the first time a U.S. president has visited Bemidji.

7:02 PM: Air Force One is landing and the rally should get started soon. Another high-energy crowd.

6:55 PM: Biden says he’s confident as he follows Trump around the Midwest after the president called out “Hidin’ Biden” for staying in his “basement.”

Biden, to reporters, departing Minnesota: “feel very good about Minnesota. I feel very good about Wisconsin. I feel very good about the Midwest generally.” — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 18, 2020

Some images showing the sheer size of the crowd in Bemidji today. I’d estimate between 1,000 and 2,000 people are here for the president’s rally. #onassignment for @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/uVATIwk5KK — Alex Kormann (@KormannAlex) September 18, 2020

6:50 PM: Air Force One expected to arrive shortly.

Trump supporters wait for security screening prior to this evening’s rally in Bemidji – in a congressional district Trump won by 30 percentage points 4 years ago. “Red kingdom. Trump’s going to win. It’s gonna be a Landslide,” Trump supporter Darryl Mudz said. pic.twitter.com/fxLZJGBJtG — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) September 18, 2020

LIVE: Thousands of Trump supporters waiting for doors to open in Minnesota… https://t.co/EaY5p57QzP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 18, 2020

On my way to the Great State of Minnesota. See you soon! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/VcuGkJRmEH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

Hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to host a rally in Bemidji, Democratic challenger Joe Biden flew into Duluth to meet with union members. https://t.co/Pk9ETrEps2 pic.twitter.com/lHlvIqLliw — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) September 18, 2020

Inside the Trump rally as seats and bleachers fill more than two hours before Air Force One lands.

Volunteer Sandy Guyan of Bemidji said “We need to make this state red.” She just missed getting to see the president when he visited Duluth in 2018. pic.twitter.com/cmkPNZM3CH — Brooks Johnson (@readbrooks) September 18, 2020

MN GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan is here and told me having the president on the ballot is “the greatest asset” for other key state races.

Senate candidate Jason Lewis, 8th District Rep. Pete Stauber and 7th District candidate Michelle Fischbach expected to speak. — Brooks Johnson (@readbrooks) September 18, 2020

A HUGE crowd of supporters came out for Biden’s Minnesota visit… TRUMP SUPPORTERS! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z6HedvnJIr — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 18, 2020

Tractors for Trump ahead of today’s @RealDonaldTrump campaign rally in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/cglzDpssBo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 18, 2020

