Both President Trump and Joe Biden will be campaigning in northern Minnesota on Friday, which is the first day of early voting.

President Trump will hold a rally at Bemidji’s Airport. His campaign released all the details to the media several days ago.

In contrast, Joe Biden will be at a Duluth-area union training center, however, his team has released scant details of his trip to the Hermantown training center.

This is Biden’s first trip to Minnesota in nearly three years.

On the morning of Biden’s visit to the Duluth, reporters hadn’t been given a time, or how many local Minnesota reporters will be allowed in, according to St. Paul political reporter Theo Keith.

Biden’s team has released scant details of his afternoon trip to a Hermantown union training center (we haven’t gotten the time, or how many Minnesota reporters will be allowed in). Trump’s camp released details of his evening rally at Bemidji’s airport days ago. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) September 18, 2020

It’s approved pool only. No local media inside the hall. Biden’s team also canceled the only one-on-one interview.

Local reporters are furious over the media blackout.

“Begs the question: what’s the point of coming here at all??” KBJR reporter Dan Wolfe.

The @JoeBiden camp still hasn’t released info to all media as far as exact time and location. We had to get it from NBC. Also, it’s pool only. No media inside the hall. They also yanked the only one-on-one interview. Begs the question: what’s the point of coming here at all?? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dan Wolfe (@DanWolfeKBJR) September 18, 2020

KBJR reporter Dan Wolfe blasted Joe Biden for using the Coronavirus as an excuse to hide from local media.

“Yes there’s a pandemic. But all we hear from dems is “our democracy is at stake.” If so, might want to start campaigning like that’s the case. This Joe Biden visit was badly bungled by his people,” the reporter said.

OUCH!

If the party wakes up Nov. 4 and republicans have the House, Senate and WH, I don’t think the first words from their mouths will be “hey, at least we slowed the spread.” — Dan Wolfe (@DanWolfeKBJR) September 18, 2020

Finally a local reporter was able to get some information out of a union rep hosting Joe Biden.

Just spoke with a rep of union hosting @JoeBiden today. They just received a timeline. Was surprised by the apparent Minnesota media blackout. Asked what the point of coming is if only national coverage. — Jerry Burnes (@JerryBurnes_MT) September 18, 2020

The reporter was angry because his network cancelled coverage of other stories today so he could cover Biden’s event. After getting frozen out, the reporter expressed his frustration, “We’re not serving our area in any meaningful way today now.”

This isn’t about the media coverage in the end. My job is to inform the people of the Iron Range. Ask questions. Get answers. Analyze said answers into the actual story. We cancelled coverage of other stories today. We’re not serving our area in any meaningful way today now. — Jerry Burnes (@JerryBurnes_MT) September 18, 2020

