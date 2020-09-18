https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/low-iq-maxine-waters-howls-moon-orders-senate-democrats-minority-not-allow-scotus-appointment-election/
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday night at home surrounded by family.
She was 87-years-old.
Republicans control the US Senate and the White House and could nominate and confirm a justice by election day on November 3rd.
Low IQ Maxine Waters lost it tonight.
The California Representative ordered Democrats to block President Trump’s nominee.
Too bad, Maxine.
It doesn’t work that way.
Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat would not be filled until a new president is installed! Senate Democrats, do not back down. You have a tough fight ahead but our future is on the line! No SCOTUS appointment before the election!!!
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 19, 2020