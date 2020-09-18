http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D-PsepZif-Y/

Marshall University professor Jennifer Mosher was placed on leave this week after she was recorded saying that she hopes that Trump supporters die before the election of coronavirus. The university placed Mosher, a biology professor, on leave shortly after a clip of her comments circulated online.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, has placed biology professor Jennifer Mosher on leave over disparaging comments she made about Trump supporters during a recent class session that was recorded by students.

Speaking about a Trump rally, Mosher says in the clip: “Yesterday he held one inside. Nobody wore a mask. And I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die.”

“You can’t argue with them, you can’t talk sense into them,” Mosher added. “I said to somebody yesterday, I hope they all die before the election. That’s the only saving hope I have right now. Definitely bootlickers.”

@WOWK13News Marshall assistant professor Jennifer Mosher hoping Trump supporters die of covid before election. Unreal!! pic.twitter.com/xsw2ECjRIm — Eric Kutcher (@herdanesthesia) September 17, 2020

In a statement, the university said that it does not condone Mosher’s remarks. On Friday, Mosher was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into her conduct.

The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views.

The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave… https://t.co/kdj9ojDlBj — Marshall University (@marshallu) September 18, 2020

“The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views. The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave,” the statement read.

Breitbart News reported in April that Rutgers Professor Britney Cooper blamed Trump supporters for the spread of coronavirus. “F*ck each and every Trump supporter. You all absolutely did this. You are to blame,” Cooper tweeted.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

