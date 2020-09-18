https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/marshall-university-professor-put-administrative-leave-saying-hopes-trump-supporters-die-covid-election-video/

Huntington, West Virginia – Marshall University suspended a professor Friday morning after she said she hopes Trump supporters die of Covid during a virtual class this week.

Jennifer Mosher, a biology professor, was teaching a virtual class online this week when she expressed her anger over Trump’s rallies.

Mosher said she hopes Trump supporters die of Covid before the general election.

“I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die. I’m sorry, but that’s so frustrating – just – I don’t know what else to do. You can’t argue with them, you can’t talk sense with them, um, I said to somebody yesterday I hope they all die before the election,” said Mosher in a video posted to Twitter.

TRENDING: ANGRY LEFTIST Smacks 84-Year-Old Female Trump Supporter Across the Face at Trump Rally in Aliso Viejo — Beats Another Senior (VIDEO)

WATCH:

@WOWK13News Marshall assistant professor Jennifer Mosher hoping Trump supporters die of covid before election. Unreal!! pic.twitter.com/xsw2ECjRIm — Eric Kutcher (@herdanesthesia) September 17, 2020

Marshall University on Friday morning released a statement:

Marshall University this morning announced it is aware of an overtly political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session and widely circulated on social media. The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views. The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave, pending an investigation. There will be no further comment on this personnel matter at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

