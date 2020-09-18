https://www.theblaze.com/news/marshall-prof-trump-die-coronavirus

Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, took action against an assistant professor caught on video saying she wished supporters of the president would die before the election.

The short video shows College of Science assistant professor Jennifer Mosher talking about her frustrations about people who don’t wear masks. She was teaching students about the biology of the coronavirus in a virtual classroom when she made the comments.

“I think yesterday he held one inside, no one wore a mask. And I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die,” she said on the video.

“I’m sorry but I am so frustrated and I don’t know what else to do. I, you can’t argue with and you can’t talk sense into them. I said to somebody yesterday, I hope they all die before the election. That’s the only, that’s the only saving hope I have right now,” Mosher continued.

“Definitely bootlickers,” she added.

“Anyhow, OK, I’m gonna stop talking politics,” Mosher said, “because I really should not be talking politics in here.”

WOWK-TV reported that Mosher was referring to supporters of President Donald Trump and his recent rallies. The video quickly went viral after being circulated on social media, and many called for Mosher’s dismissal over the divisive comments.

The university said in a statement released on Friday that they had removed Mosher from her classroom duties while they investigate the matter.

“Marshall University this morning announced it is aware of an overtly political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session and widely circulated on social media,” read the statement.

“The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views,” the statement continued. “The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.”

Here’s a local news report about the incident:

[embedded content]

Marshall University suspends Professor after anti-Trump comments go viral



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

