Already stunned by a controversial death in policy custody, the city of Rochester, N.Y., endured more tragedy early Saturday when a mass shooting at a house party left two dead and 14 wounded.

“This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions, if you ask me,” Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters. “I mean 16 victims is unheard of, and for our community, who’s right now going through so much, to have to be dealt with this tragedy, needlessly, for people who decide to act in a violent manner is unfortunate and shameful.

“We’re going to do everything that we can as a department to bring those people involved to justice,” the chief said.

A young man and a young women were killed when shooting broke out at a house party shortly after midnight, police said. The other victims’ wounds were not believed to be life threatening.

Police said the party had scores of attendees and should not have been held during COVID-19 restrictions.

The shooting occurred after weeks of tension in the city following the Sept. 2 of police video footage showing the suffocation death last March of Daniel Prude, who died while being restrained during a mental health call. The incident forced the city’s police chief out.

