As reported on Wednesday — Nashville Mayor’s office colluded with Nashville Health Department to hide actual COVID-19 numbers from the city because the numbers were so low.

They wanted to hide this from the citizens.

This email was sent by the mayor’s senior advisor to health department officials on July 30, 2020.

They hid the low numbers from their constituents.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper put THOUSANDS of bar and restaurant workers out of work and destroyed the Nashville economy by hiding these numbers!

This is absolute lawlessness!

But that’s not all!

There is even more BS from Blue Mayor Cooper in Nashville, Tennessee.

First mayor John Cooper hid data to keep Nashville bars and restaurants closed. Now there is also evidence the mayor’s office created a target metric that is never met by hospitals even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday night singer and Nashville business owner John Rich went on with Laura Ingraham and tore into Mayor John Cooper. In a parting shot to the corrupt mayor John Rich warned a class action lawsuit is coming.

John Rich: Mayor John Cooper has betrayed our town. He has betrayed Music City. He is a Judas to this town. He is now the De Blasio of the south! That is what he is. He has lied to our town for months and months on end and there are real casualties with this Laura. Forget some of the big companies that have lost some money. Let’s talk about musicians. Let’s talk about bartenders and servers and security guards. All the people who work downtown in Nashville and were targeted by this Judas of a mayor… He completely gutted what drives this town which is live music and broadway downtown. And now we find out the entire thing was a lie that he put on us so we have no sympathy for him.

Rich told Mayor Cooper to resign by midnight.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

[embedded content]

