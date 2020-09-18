https://www.dailywire.com/news/media-figures-threaten-riots-if-gop-tries-to-fill-scotus-seat-burn-it-all-down

Left-wing media figures rushed to threaten violent riots on Friday evening if President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attempt to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away earlier in the day.

Reza Aslan, who used to have a show on CNN, responded by writing: “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f***ing thing down.”

Political writer Laura Bassett echoed a similar sentiment, but stopped short of making a threat, writing: “If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots. … *more, bigger riots.”

Australian astrophysicist Dr. Jessie Christiansen tweeted: “IF THEY RAM THROUGH AN APPOINTMENT IN THE NEXT TWO MONTHS I WILL RIOT. This is an actual nightmare.”

