https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/michelle-obama-couldve-never-gotten-away-trump-white-house/

(THE HILL) Michelle Obama says as black Americans, she and former President Obama “never could’ve gotten away with some of the stuff that’s going on now” in the White House because their “community wouldn’t have accepted that.”

The former first lady opened up about race in an episode of her eponymous Spotify podcast released this week.

Speaking with her mother, Marian Robinson, and her brother, Craig Robinson, in a show focused on parenting, Obama recalled the time as a child when her older sibling got stopped by the police.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

