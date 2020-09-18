https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/18/mitch-mcconnell-president-trumps-nominee-will-receive-a-vote-on-the-floor-of-the-united-states-senate-a/

And there it is:

“We will keep our promise”:

Full statement here:

Libs are already promising riots if this happens:

“More, bigger riots” even:

It’s going to get ugly.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...