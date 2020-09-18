https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/18/mitch-mcconnell-president-trumps-nominee-will-receive-a-vote-on-the-floor-of-the-united-states-senate-a/
And there it is:
NEW: Mitch McConnell has released a statement following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”https://t.co/dLxQRkr7RF
— Axios (@axios) September 19, 2020
“We will keep our promise”:
Sen. McConnell announces he will ensure a floor vote on a Trump appointee to replace Justice Ginsburg:
“We will keep our promise. Pres. Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) September 19, 2020
Full statement here:
The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020
Libs are already promising riots if this happens:
If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots.
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 18, 2020
“More, bigger riots” even:
*more, bigger riots
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 19, 2020
It’s going to get ugly.
***