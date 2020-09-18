https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/momentum-trump-since-labor-day-president-trump-spoken-62000-biden-hasnt-event-30-people/

As the 2020 Presidential election heads towards the November 3rd election, we have started a list of events and participants for both President Trump and former Obama Vice President Joe Biden since Labor Day. Our effort is to count the event goers who are not press or campaign connected.



In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time.

By election day we had determined that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events than Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed their polls were what counted. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm mean a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

So we are running a campaign tally again for 2020. Beginning on Labor Day we started putting together the below estimates for attendance at campaign events through Thursday, September 17, 2020.



Our ‘rally tally’ shows that after one week Sleepy Joe Biden is frankly not in the running.



Since Labor day we count few events for Biden and a very small number of attendees not campaign or press related. Some of Biden’s event have had no individuals present other than press or campaign related.

Here is a picture of Joe Biden’s event in Kissimmee, Florida a couple days ago:

Serious… this is not a spoof. This is the current status of Joe Biden’s Latino “enthusiasm” rally tonight. Source: https://t.co/6uJ6dkytdH https://t.co/AFCZ2JrFWx pic.twitter.com/TCem56yVvl — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 16, 2020

And here is a video of the participants at President Trump’s ‘peaceful protest’ in Nevada this past weekend:

No wonder they are panicking….pic.twitter.com/bqhP6XtFPw — PaulsWalls16 (@PaulsWalls2) September 13, 2020

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. President Trump spoke in front of an estimated 62,330 event goers while Biden has entertained an estimated 64 event goers.

There literally may be more Trump supporters protesting Biden events than Biden attendees at his events.

Scranton knows that @JoeBiden has sold them out for decades His policies have killed millions of factory jobs and precious unborn babies ‘Joe from Scranton’ has betrayed his hometown and his nation #BeijingBiden Scranton Is Trump country

MAGA 🇺🇸#CatholicsForTrump #BidenCNN pic.twitter.com/kSc8ErSJbc — Cath O’Neill (@cathponeill) September 17, 2020

Based on the events to date since Labor Day alone, President Trump is on fire while Joe Biden has nothing going. You can see this as well at events where the candidates are even there. A Biden event in Nevada this weekend is an example:

#JoeBiden’s entire campaign is virtually non-existent. His strategy now is solely reliant on illegal “ballot harvesting” and mail-in #DemocratVoteFraud and nothing else. https://t.co/k3pECmJaB6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 14, 2020

Here’s a picture of one of many Trump boat parades being held around the country – this one was recently held in Missouri:

Biden has not entertained a crowd greater than 30 people since Labor Day and probably no crowd greater than 100 since March. If the Democrats want to steal the election, they need a base first to do it.

