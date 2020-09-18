https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/18/msnbcs-katy-tur-blames-the-trump-fox-news-echo-chamber-for-trump-voters-thinking-that-joe-biden-is-a-puppet/

Last night, Donald Trump suggested to his audience that a vote for Joe Biden for president is effectively a vote for Kamala Harris for president:

In Wisconsin, Donald Trump just told crowd they should be worried about @KamalaHarris if Biden is elected, “This is not what people want, that she comes in through the back door.” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) September 18, 2020

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur’s own experience has demonstrated that claims like Trump’s are resonating with some voters. And it’s all thanks to the Trump/Fox News echo chamber:

I spoke to roughly 20 Trump voters in Staten Island today and almost all of them told me Biden was a puppet of either Harris, AOC, Pelosi, or George Soros. The Trump/Fox News echo chamber is effective. https://t.co/afGHXMt2Gq — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) September 18, 2020

Damn that Fox News!

I don’t know where they’d get a crazy idea like that. https://t.co/8YoRSxGUX8 — BT (@back_ttys) September 18, 2020

And it’s not just from the media. It’s straight from the horse’s mouth:

Or they heard Biden call it the “Harris/Biden administration.” https://t.co/dEK5WqJb1X — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 18, 2020

I recognize I’m biased here, but I think this has a lot less to do with a “Trump/Fox News echo chamber” than it does with Biden barely being on the campaign trail and the reality that many of his boosters – including his VP – are far more liberal. https://t.co/0ehKqTbQwa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 18, 2020

No echo chamber needed. They may have just seen the recent video clip of @aoc. Or maybe they saw the two times he and Kamala referred to the Harris-Biden campaign this week. — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) September 18, 2020

Maybe it also has something to do with things like Kamala saying “the Harris administration, together with Joe Biden.” Biden also called it a “Harris/Biden administration” — or are Biden and Harris also part of the Fox News echo chamber? https://t.co/qlF6YiFFp4 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 18, 2020

This is a public perception of Biden that goes beyond republican narratives and Biden/Harris themselves flirt with it by reversing their name order and Biden practically telling us he’ll only run for one term. It’s an image he isn’t really pushing back against. https://t.co/sanLpBOySC — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 18, 2020

And he’s not going to push back against it.

Effective because it has the benefit of being 100% true. https://t.co/auZ09sAUg1 — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) September 18, 2020

Joe Biden and his campaign have made it quite clear that he’s basically just a placeholder. Sorry, Katy, but he’s effectively a puppet.

These idiots are really sitting here trying to unironically tell us that Biden isn’t the most blatantly obvious puppet candidate in history.

How have they not run out of gas to light? https://t.co/3l5hSkW11k — ExamplePrime (@ExamplePrime) September 18, 2020

They must have a really good supplier.

Also a good point.

In any event:

Keep up the … work, Katy.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

