Last night, Donald Trump suggested to his audience that a vote for Joe Biden for president is effectively a vote for Kamala Harris for president:

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur’s own experience has demonstrated that claims like Trump’s are resonating with some voters. And it’s all thanks to the Trump/Fox News echo chamber:

Damn that Fox News!

And it’s not just from the media. It’s straight from the horse’s mouth:

And he’s not going to push back against it.

Joe Biden and his campaign have made it quite clear that he’s basically just a placeholder. Sorry, Katy, but he’s effectively a puppet.

They must have a really good supplier.

Also a good point.

In any event:

Keep up the … work, Katy.

