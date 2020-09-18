https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/18/netflix-star-and-joe-biden-instagram-influencer-charged-with-production-of-child-pornography/

Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary “Cheer,” has been arrested by Federal authorities and charged with the production of child pornography:

Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix show ‘Cheer’, has been arrested by federal authorities and charged with production of child pornography. Per US Attorney’s office in Chicago. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2020

Netflix is “shocked by the news”:

Statement from Netflix: “Like everyone, we are shocked by this news. Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process.” https://t.co/I7ONRvjTv6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2020

Authorities say there are 10 victims:

CHEER STAR CHARGED: Jerry Harris, the star of the #Netflix docu-series “Cheer,” was arrested today on felony charges of production of child pornography. Authorities say there are at least 10 victims. https://t.co/wPnoLVpk0i Have you seen the popular show, set in Navarro County? pic.twitter.com/UUW1yijI2J — Lane Luckie (@LaneLuckie) September 17, 2020

Of note, Harris teamed up with Joe Biden on Instagram:

Wow, Joe Biden’s Instagram influencer has been arrested!! Jerry Harris From Netflix’s “Cheer” Has Been Arrested On Child Pornography Charges https://t.co/eofTpEKDVJ via @salhernandez — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 17, 2020

For real:

Time: “Inside the Democrats’ Plan to Win Back the Internet” Biden “organized Instagram Live sessions with influencers including… Jerry Harris from the Netflix series Cheer.” 42 days later: “Jerry Harris From Netflix’s “Cheer” Has Been Arrested On Child Pornography Charges” pic.twitter.com/Xm6s4SdBRh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 17, 2020

Video here:

This video is weirdly difficult to find on the internet now. pic.twitter.com/EQbFMadOXw — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) September 17, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

