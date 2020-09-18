https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/18/netflix-star-and-joe-biden-instagram-influencer-charged-with-production-of-child-pornography/

Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary “Cheer,” has been arrested by Federal authorities and charged with the production of child pornography:

Netflix is “shocked by the news”:

Authorities say there are 10 victims:

Of note, Harris teamed up with Joe Biden on Instagram:

For real:

Video here:

