https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/18/new-eib-audience-model-62-7-million/
RUSH: You are tuned to the most listened to radio talk show in America. Our projections using our own modeling techniques, our computer modeling projections, we are now able to project an audience, weekly audience of 62.7 million people.
JOHNNY DONOVAN: And now, from sunny South Florida, it’s Open Line Friday!
RUSH: They’re our projections, our modeling projections based on what we all know to be true, 62.7 million people in a week. That kind of growth has never been seen before anywhere in media, no, never been this kind of growth, never. And thank God for the model, the computer modeling or we might not ever see that kind of growth.