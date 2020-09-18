http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CdArMGer7qk/

A suspect targeted two New Jersey police officers by shooting into their home, Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said on Thursday.

A suspect opened fire on the home of two Camden County police officers on Tuesday night. The officers, along with their infant, were inside of the home at the time.

“The attack on our officers was an affront to the department and will not be tolerated,” Wysocki said.

On Thursday, the police chief said that neither the officers nor their child were injured as a result of the shooting and described the incident as a “targeted” attack.

“I do know that this was a targeted attack against this residence and the officers inside,” Wysocki said.

Police have recovered the vehicle in question, a Honda Odyssey, but are trying to gather more information.

“It’s critical for us to speak to the owner, the occupants or friends of anybody that operates this vehicle,” the police chief said:

The officers, he said, were both born and raised in Camden. One of the officers has been on the job for more than four years, the other for more than two. Officials have not released the names of the officers at this time. There is currently a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting suspects.

The shooting coincides with ongoing anti-police protests taking place in several Democrat-controlled cities across the nation. Many of the protests have descended into violence, with demonstrators mocking and attacking officers.

Breitbart News captured several instances of Black Lives Matter protesters verbally harassing minority cops, specifically, during recent demonstrations in D.C.

In one instance, a BLM protester targeted a black officer, mocking his appearance and calling him a “tiny dick ass bitch” who became an officer to “get back at everybody in the hood”:

Another clip shows protesters harassing a female Hispanic officer, telling her that her “fucking Hispanic ass being in that fucking uniform” is a “joke”:

That same night, a protester called cops “criminals” and “murderers” through a megaphone, while another stated that they “need to start being killed like y’all kill us.”

