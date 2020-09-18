https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-jersey-police-hunting-scumbag-thugs-who-shot-up-officers-home-with-newborn-inside

Police in New Jersey are searching for three suspects after the home of two police officers—a couple—was shot at least half a dozen times while they and their newborn were inside.

The shooting took place on Tuesday night and Camden police believe it was carried out by three people. The two officers and their newborn baby were on the second floor of the home when the shooting took place, according to TAP Into Camden.

The Camden Police Department is offering a $40,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooters. The initial $20,000 reward was doubled on Friday after the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, a union representing roughly 33,000 officers across the state, pledged an additional $20,000.

Camden County Police Chief Joe Wysocki addressed the shooting on Thursday during a press conference.

“It hurts…I have 400 officers out there. Everybody’s hurt at this point. There’s a lot of anxiety. We see what’s going on around the country. There are great residents here in the city. I’m not going to let [the shooters] change what is going on here in Camden,” Wysocki said.

“We located seven spent shell cases on the scene and the house was struck six times with the bullets penetrating the interior of the house,” he added.

Camden County Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli also spoke at the press conference and related the violence against the police couple, who are now on leave while the investigation takes place, to a broader spate of violence and activism targeting law enforcement across the country.

“I want to send a very clear message to the scumbag thugs behind this senseless act. We’re coming to get you, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Cappelli said. “If you think you can get away with these crimes, under the cover of some unfortunate acts that may have taken place in other parts of the nation, or under cover [of] some national movement, you are wrong.”

In California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $675,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of presumably two people involved in the shooting of two deputies. In what law enforcement officials described as an ambush, a gunman walked up to a sheriff’s department vehicle and shot the two deputies inside, each in the head. Both deputies survived the attack, and one was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The manhunt has carried on for nearly a week as the sheriff’s office has increased its reward.

As The Daily Wire reports:

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors initially offered a reward of $100,000 on Sunday for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter, but the reward has since grown as other government agencies and private entities have added to the pot. By Thursday, the reward offering had jumped to $675,000, according to ABC News. The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs pitched in $75,000 and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which the deputies were monitoring when they were shot, donated an additional $25,000. Private donors gave $75,000 more to the offering.

