https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/nice-job-nfl-steelers-lineman-maurkice-pouncey-honors-drive-shooter-helmet/

Tell us how you really feel, Maurkice!

Steelers Linemand Maurkice Pouncey honored drive-by shooter Antwon Rose, Jr. on his helmet last week.

Antwon Rose was involved in a drive-by shooting in June 2018. Then he fled from police and was gunned down by police. Officers found a 9-millimeter handgun magazine in his pocket.

This is who the NFL is honoring this year.

Outkick.com reported:

Steelers lineman Maurkice Pouncey issued a statement to clarify his position on having Antwon Rose’s name on the back of his helmet during Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.

“I was given limited information on the situation regarding Antwon, and I was unaware of the whole story surrounding his death and what transpired during the trial following the tragedy.” The Steelers organization chose to wear Rose’s name on the back of their helmets as part of the NFL’s social justice initiative. Outkick’s Jason Whitlock addressed what Pouncey might not have been told by the Steelers

Here’s how the Steelers website described the Rose situation:

“On the night of June 19, 2018, the car Antwon Rose Jr., who is black, was a passenger in was pulled over by the East Pittsburgh Police. While the driver was being handcuffed on suspicion of being involved in an incident that happened earlier that evening, a frightened Rose fled from the car, Teresa Varley wrote on Steelers.com. “The cell phone video a bystander captured showed Rose running, and then you could hear gunshots and see as he was fatally shot in the back three times by a white East Pittsburgh Police Officer.”

The Steelers failed to mention deeper details surrounding the case such as the victim in the drive-by “incident” told investigators it was Rose who shot at him. “The beef was between me and him, that car came by, he shot me, I ran to the store,” William Ross told investigators referencing Rose. Police also found a 9-millimeter handgun magazine in Rose’s pocket. A loaded 9-millimeter Glock was found under the seat with 16-rounds in a 17-round magazine. Police also stated gunshot residue was found on Rose’s hands.