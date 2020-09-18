https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nra-pac-fundraising/2020/09/18/id/987640

The political arm of the National Rifle Association brought in more than $1.7 million in August — beating its August 2016 total.

Fox News reported the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund’s August total is also more than it raised in any month ahead of the presidential election in 2016.

The $1,725,700 total is almost $240,000 more than May 2016 — its best month that year, according to the news network. The NRA’s PAC raised $1.4 million in August 2016.

“The NRA is grateful to our members and gun owners for a record-breaking August,” NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said. “Americans step up when their rights are in danger, and they’re stepping up now because they know the stakes of this election couldn’t be higher.”

She added that its August fundraising total “is proof that people want to protect their gun rights and their right to self-defense, and that they trust and depend on the NRA to protect these rights and freedoms.”

In March 2018, following the shooting deaths of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the PAC brought in a total of $2.4 million — the biggest fundraising month in 15 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

