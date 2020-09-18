https://www.dailywire.com/news/o-c-actress-comes-out-backing-trump-in-fierce-video-slams-media-blm-not-what-i-signed-up-for

Actress Samaire Armstrong, best known for her role on hit series “The O.C.,” has come out swinging in support for President Donald Trump, sharing her Hollywood-forbidden views “at the cost of everything.”

In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Armstrong, who identifies as an Independent, laid out why she’s voting Trump this election, hitting the mainstream media for their divisive false-narrative pushing and slamming Democrats for using identity politics to manipulate people and rip away freedoms from the populace.

“I’m voting #Trump2020, and this is why,” the actress captioned the video post. “This is MY opinion. I am sharing it with you at the cost of everything, because it is my right. It is your right to refute it.”

“What I hope comes from this, is that we are able to have an open dialogue,” Armstrong wrote. “There are many thoughts and insight you may want to interject and provide. I encourage you to have factual data to support what your point is.

“There are so many in our great country who have been bullied into silence at the doing of a far left mob. Let’s shift back to reality and facts. Let’s stop placating to the emotionally undeveloped, who have an inability to process the meaning of personal responsibility, as if they are the cultural guide of which we should follow. I encourage us all to stay grounded in these discussions. I am well aware how emotional and important what we are discussing is.”

“You can see in my video how passionate I am,” she continued. “I ask you to consider, why I would be coming out saying these things. How is it that I feel so confident about putting my ‘divisive’ perspective in public. I am willing to gamble with what comes of my opinion, because I have conviction of its validity.”

“If nothing else, I hope this encourages you to speak YOUR opinion, no matter how unpopular it may be,” added Armstrong. “Freedom of speech must be restored. Logic must be restored. Critical thinking must be restored. I have deep love for everyone of my fellow humans. Every race, color, creed, gender, political back ground, religious back ground, financial background, must have their OWN voice and opinion, and it MUST be allowed to [be] spoken.”

In a post reacting to the unprovoked shooting ambush of two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies over the weekend, Armstrong wrote passionately about the need to support law enforcement and slammed Antifa and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist group.

“I know you want the best for Black people. I believe most people do!! I spoke in support of BLM,” she said. “I wanted to help. This is not what you or I signed up for.”

Here’s the post in its entirety:

NO. DO NOT DEFUND THE POLICE. @BLM has taken us by our heart, has manipulated our mind and contorted our values. This is a act of warfare at the hands of Marxist criminals, “woke” white, angsty uneducated #ANTIFA, who do not have the bandwidth to navigate an indoor golf course, let alone life. They are not bright. They are manipulative criminals. They are puppets, of an agenda. We too have been puppets. This must end now. White guilt, celebrity endorsement, and corporate pandering has funded this 1 billion dollar domestic terrorist organization. #BLM #ANTIFA is destroying, and dismantling our first line of defense against criminals. Our policemen and women have been thrown under the bus by spineless politicians. We owe the police our most heartfelt apologies and gratitude for their sacrifice. We have willfully walked into a trap. It’s time to get out. I know you want the best for Black people. I believe most people do!! I spoke in support of BLM. I wanted to help. This is not what you or I signed up for. Enough is enough. God bless America. I love you all.

Armstrong blasted BLM further, calling the group “a billion dollar domestic terrorist organization.”

“Black lives, they matter!!,” she wrote. “However, BLM is a billion dollar domestic terrorist organization. It’s ok to speak out against the fascist, far left mob. Call a spade, a spade. No more pandering to their hurt feelings and ‘safes space. We, you and me, and every American of ALL RACE, CULTURE, COLOR, BACK GROUND, and HERITAGE, have the ability to stand up for what is right.”

“There is a war on democracy. There is no ignoring the chaos and violence on our streets. This is unacceptable, nor is it justice. I support our [heroes] in blue. 💙🇺🇸 #refundthepolice,” Armstrong said.

“I support identifying the breakdown of injustice in our communities, and building up, rather then burning down. As our great President said ‘there are very fine people on both sides.’”

“Handing the administration over to pandering Joe Biden; the walking corpse, who believes that the Black community is of monolithic thought, is a doomsday in the fight for justice that we seek. An elimination and restructuring of systemic racism can not be trusted to be accomplished at the same hands that built it,” she concluded.

Armstrong has even participated in activism countering Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom’s draconian lockdown measures:

