Another day, another corrupt Obama judge.

Judge Stanley Bastian in Eastern Washington’s US District Court, an Obama appointee on Thursday issued a nationwide injunction blocking Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from making operational changes to the United States Postal Service ahead of the general election.

The post office is an establishment in the executive branch and controlled by presidential appointees, but this Obama judge believes he runs the post office and controls the executive branch.

The Democrat-media complex exploded last month and accused President Trump of “destroying” the US Postal Service after the President’s newly appointed Postmaster General made structural changes.

New changes made by Louis DeJoy have reportedly ‘slowed down’ the mail deliveries, prompting the left to accuse President Trump of corrupting the US Postal Service in order to deter people from using mail-in ballots for the November election.

A huge coalition of Democrat state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the USPS last month asserting Trump and DeJoy were purposely disrupting mail delivery to sabotage the election.

And the Obama judge agreed.

“Although not necessarily apparent on the surface, at the heart of DeJoy’s and the Postal Service’s actions is voter disenfranchisement,” Bastian wrote. “This is evident in President Trump’s highly partisan words and tweets, the actual impact of the changes on primary elections that resulted in uncounted ballots, and recent attempts and lawsuits by the Republican National Committee and President Trump’s campaign to stop the States’ efforts to bypass the Postal Service by utilizing ballot drop boxes, as well as the timing of the changes.

“It is easy to conclude that the recent Postal Services’ changes is an intentional effort on the part of the current Administration to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of upcoming local, state, and federal elections, especially given that 72% of the … high speed mail sorting machines that were decommissioned were located in counties where Hillary Clinton received the most votes in 2016,” Bastian added.

Judge Bastian also blasted Trump and DeJoy in an earlier court hearing and said the two “are involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service.”

Bastian’s temporary injunction is now forcing the USPS to undo all the changes made in the last couple months.

