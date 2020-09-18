https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/18/oh-honey-no-aoc-snarking-at-the-gop-calling-them-lazy-and-telling-them-to-work-harder-backfires-spectacularly/

AOC lecturing Republicans to work harder. Now we’ve seen EVERYTHING.

Some days I wake up & it seems there’s 500 GOP wannabes pitching themselves as the “anti-AOC.” First of all, as Republicans y’all don’t have the range. Secondly, most of you are just afraid to run against your actual Dem opponent. It’s lazy. Work harder. https://t.co/rMMQOSo3lG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 18, 2020

Sorry, Sandy, but you’ve become the silly little face of the Democratic Party, so it’s easy for Republicans to equate their opponents to your insanity. ‘The Squad’ is the greatest in-kind campaign contribution to the GOP since Hillary Clinton called people who supported Trump, ‘deplorable.’

@JoeBiden wakes up and waves at empty fields also. Maybe Hunter is supplying both of you with the same chit pic.twitter.com/JHz9wgJAkg — modern day Teddy Ruxpin (@RustyBelinda) September 18, 2020

Look, he’s waving to Santa!

Range? You are one of the most one dimensional politicians to ever hold office! You’re not anything more than a Soros puppet without a single original though in your head. — William Waring (@billwaring) September 18, 2020

She should just work harder.

Or something.

Yup.

You have name recognition and are one of the most radical democrats, that’s why it is done. Pelosi is mentioned a lot too for the same reason. Schumer, spanberger, coons, wexler, all of the total losers share the same common voting record. — Jason Alexander Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) September 18, 2020

AOC is a caricature of the fringe crazies on the Left.

It’s like she didn’t know this already.

Bartender says what? — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) September 18, 2020

Never gets old.

***

Related:

White privilege! Harpies on #TheView (especially Joy Behar) couldn’t deal with Kimberly Klacik so they cut her OFF (watch)

Such BRAVERY! Pretty sure Taylor Swift won’t be able to ‘shake it off’ after reading this savage zinger from Ricky Gervais

Gonna leave a mark! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS WaPo’s James Hohmann for his desperate dunk on Trump over a teleprompter

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

