http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/vNNPu2E6XJ4/on-dog-whistles-and-democrat-pea-brains.php

As we’ve commented here many times, any liberal who talks about Republican “dog-whistles” is the dog. Right now Democrats are in a panic about Trump’s strong showing with Hispanic voters, which could flip Nevada and even New Mexico into Trump’s column.

Today in the New York Times, two left-leaning academics totally blow the narrative with this passage reporting on the results of some in-depth focus groups with minority voters (with my emphasis added):

The results are sobering. We began by asking eligible voters how “convincing” they found a dog-whistle message lifted from Republican talking points. Among other elements, the message condemned “illegal immigration from places overrun with drugs and criminal gangs” and called for “fully funding the police, so our communities are not threatened by people who refuse to follow our laws.” Almost three out of five white respondents judged the message convincing. More surprising, exactly the same percentage of African-Americans agreed, as did an even higher percentage of Latinos.

In other words, the “woke” platform liberals are using to appeal to fellow woke white liberals has little appeal to the people woke white liberals say they want to help.

To continue: we’ve reported here about how over 90 percent of Hispanics have no use for the popular campus term “Latinx.” The authors of the Times article note:

Progressives commonly categorize Latinos as people of color, no doubt partly because progressive Latinos see the group that way and encourage others to do so as well. Certainly, we both once took that perspective for granted. Yet in our survey, only one in four Hispanics saw the group as people of color. In contrast, the majority rejected this designation. They preferred to see Hispanics as a group integrating into the American mainstream, one not overly bound by racial constraints but instead able to get ahead through hard work.

My goodness: these Latinos sound positively racist, wanting to be judged on individual merit and hard work and all that white supremacy stuff.

Finally, this:

Democrats should call for Americans to unite against the strategic racism of powerful elites who stoke division and then run the country for their own benefit.

You mean like the powerful elites at the New York Times, which has gone all-in for racial division? I suspect the irony here is lost on the authors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

