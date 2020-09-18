https://nypost.com/2020/09/17/anti-ice-protest-leads-to-at-least-a-dozen-arrests-at-wtc/

Eight protesters were taken away in cuffs during an anti-ICE demonstration in Lower Manhattan Thursday evening.

The rally started in Foley Square and made its way down to World Trade Center to speak out against allegation of unwanted hysterectomies at the border, according to videos and accounts from the scene.

The group of demonstrators was about 50 to 60 people in total.

Videos posted to Twitter show a heavy police presence of police and bike cops creating a barricade to keep the protestors from heading into the street.

An officer on the scene told a Post reporter that “a whole bunch of people were arrested.”

People protesting ICE are detained by the NYPD on Broadway near Murray St in Lower Manhattan.

One of the protesters had pushed a cop, most were placed in custody for blocking the roadway, police sources said.

Of those cuffed for blocking the street, one was found to be in possession of a metal expandable baton and was charged for criminal possession of a weapon, the sources said.

