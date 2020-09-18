https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/pa-official-names-5-countries-set-establish-ties-israel/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) A senior Palestinian official revealed what the Palestinian Authority believes are the next five predominantly Muslim countries to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, Kan News reports.

Palestinian Authority official Ahmed Majdalani said that the PA says Israel is in talks with with Oman, Sudan, the Comoros, Djibouti and Mauritania, who are expected to normalize relations with the Jewish State.

“The approach that there can be peace with the Arabs without peace with the Palestinians is an illusion,” said Majdalani, a former PA cabinet minister and currently a senior member of the PLO Executive Committee. The Palestinians are furious that the two Arab states made peace with Israel.

