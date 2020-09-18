https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/pastors-law-enforcement-create-divine-dragnet-fight-human-trafficking/

(CHARISMA NEWS) Pastors in Ohio’s Richland and Ashland counties are activists. They’re reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement, advocating pornography be declared a public health emergency and holding prayer vigils to support U.S. Marshals operations.

In the last month, the numbers of children rescued and alleged sex offenders arrested are unprecedented. An interdenominational prayer assembly focusing on the welfare of women and children was followed by a series of raids.

Operation Safety Net involved the rescue of 25 children from human trafficking.

