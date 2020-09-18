https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/peaceful-protests-study-finds-91-us-riots-linked-black-lives-matter/

What a complete shock!

A new study found that 91% of the violent riots by far left radicals in the last three months are linked to Black Lives Matter!

NEW: Latest Trump campaign ad ties Joe Biden to riots & declares “A vote for President Trump is a vote for Law & Order.” pic.twitter.com/ci4ypo9eqg

The Daily Caller reported:

The U.S. experienced 637 riots between May 26 and Sept. 12, and 91% of those riots were linked to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the US Crisis Monitor, a joint project of the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and the Bridging Divides Initiative at Princeton University.

Forty-nine states, not counting Washington, D.C., experienced riots during that time period, the study found. California led the nation with 86 riots during that time, closely followed by Oregon with 79 riots during that time period, the data show.