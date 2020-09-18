https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/perfect-black-lives-matter-mob-blocks-nba-bus-referees-media-flips-off-video/

No one is safe from the mob.

Even the idiots propping them up.

Black Lives Matter goons blocked an NBA bus this week in Florida, on September 12.

At 1:36 into the video you hear, “We definitely need cops here… This is unlawful.”

The bus was carrying referees and the media.

You just can’t make this stuff up!

NBA bus with referees and media gets blocked by Black lives Matter. The NBA supports BLM and now they deal with the reality. #Karma pic.twitter.com/CsLQSczUBb — Frank Massaro (@Frank__Massaro) September 17, 2020

They finally let them pass.

