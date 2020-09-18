https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/perfect-black-lives-matter-mob-blocks-nba-bus-referees-media-flips-off-video/

No one is safe from the mob.
Even the idiots propping them up.

Black Lives Matter goons blocked an NBA bus this week in Florida, on September 12.

At 1:36 into the video you hear, “We definitely need cops here… This is unlawful.”

The bus was carrying referees and the media.

TRENDING: ANGRY LEFTIST Smacks 84-Year-Old Female Trump Supporter Across the Face at Trump Rally in Aliso Viejo — Beats Another Senior (VIDEO)

You just can’t make this stuff up!

They finally let them pass.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...