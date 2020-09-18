https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517042-biden-leads-trump-in-arizona-maine-poll

A new poll released Friday finds Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenCast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response Biden tells CNN town hall that he has benefited from white privilege MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE by 9 points in Arizona, which hasn’t gone to a Democratic candidate for president since 1996.

The poll released by The New York Times and Siena College found Biden with nearly a 10-point advantage among likely voters in Arizona, as Biden garnered 49 percent support compared to the president’s 40 percent support.

The poll also found Biden with a staggering 17-point margin in Maine, brutal conditions for Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden asks if public can trust vaccine from Trump ahead of Election Day | Oklahoma health officials raised red flags before Trump rally Gideon leads Collins by 12 points in Maine Senate race: poll Senate leaders quash talk of rank-and-file COVID-19 deal MORE, a Republican facing a tough reelection race.

Biden clocked 55 percent support in the poll of Maine voters, while Trump garnered 38 percent support.

The survey, conducted Sept. 10-15, showed a deadlocked race between the two candidates in North Carolina, with Biden and Trump registering 45 percent and 44 percent support respectively. The Southern state’s newest poll numbers are well within the poll’s 4.1-point margin of error.

With 46 days to go until the Nov. 3 elections, the poll showed that Biden has support from Latinos in Arizona, a crucial voting bloc that Trump has been successful at courting in Florida, another important swing state.

The Times-Siena survey showed Biden with 57 percent support among Arizona Latino likely voters, compared to Trump’s 26 percent support among the same demographic.

According to the poll, Biden leads Trump with voters 65 and older by a an 11-point margin in the Grand Canyon State.

In Maine, Biden leads Trump in support from both men and women in the New England state, holding a 6-point lead among male Mainers and a 26-point lead among female Mainers, according to the survey.

The poll comes as the race to the White House heats up, with the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden slated to take place Sept. 29.

