https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rasmussen-approval-rating-pelosi/2020/09/18/id/987655

Fifty-three percent of likely voters approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance, according to the Rasmussen Reports daily presidential tracking poll released on Friday.

Forty-six percent disapprove of the way he is handling his job.

His approval rating is the best it has been since he hit the 53% mark on Sept. 24, 2019 — the day Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would initiate a formal impeachment inquiry against him.

The new figures include 44% who “strongly approve” of the job the president is doing and 40% who “strongly disapprove.”

The daily poll surveyed 500 likely voters each night, the results from which are reported on a three-day rolling average basis, for a full sample of 1,500 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

