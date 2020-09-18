https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-to-put-forth-nominee-in-coming-days/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2020 9:15 pm

ABC NEWS: President to put forth nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg in coming days, per multiple sources.

McConnell: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

