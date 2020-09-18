https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-to-put-forth-nominee-in-coming-days/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
ABC NEWS: President Trump to put forth nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in coming days, per multiple sources
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 19, 2020
ABC NEWS: President to put forth nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg in coming days, per multiple sources.
MCCONNELL: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 19, 2020
McConnell: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020