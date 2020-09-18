https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/18/president-trump-reacts-to-news-of-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-death-n944424

President Trump has responded to the news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away.

Trump was in the middle of a campaign rally when news broke of her death. Before his departure, he was informed by a reporter of her passing.

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me now for the first time,” he said. “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I am actually sad to hear that. I’m sad to hear that.”

“She led an amazing life…She was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not…I am sad to hear that.” —@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/xUIr6LGSX3 — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 19, 2020

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

