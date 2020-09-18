https://hannity.com/media-room/professor-pelosi-nancy-blames-wildfires-started-by-arsonists-smoke-device-on-climate-crisis/

CORTEZ CONFUSION: Ocasio-Cortez Says Capitol Staffers Think She’s an ‘INTERN’

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.15.18

Incoming Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a lasting impression in her first few days on Capitol Hill; taking part in an unscheduled climate protest outside Nancy Pelosi’s office and being mistaken as an “intern” by staffers.

The self-described Democratic-Socialist left New York City for the nation’s capital this week, where the youngest Congresswoman in US history complained of her public misconception.

“People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress,” she posted on social media.

People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 14, 2018

Cortez made national headlines after her surprise victory over a long-serving Democratic Congressman; bizarrely calling Israelis the “occupiers” of Palestine and saying the government should “just pay for” socialized medicine and free college tuition.