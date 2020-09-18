https://hannity.com/media-room/professor-pelosi-nancy-blames-wildfires-started-by-arsonists-smoke-device-on-climate-crisis/
CORTEZ CONFUSION: Ocasio-Cortez Says Capitol Staffers Think She’s an ‘INTERN’
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.15.18
Incoming Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a lasting impression in her first few days on Capitol Hill; taking part in an unscheduled climate protest outside Nancy Pelosi’s office and being mistaken as an “intern” by staffers.
The self-described Democratic-Socialist left New York City for the nation’s capital this week, where the youngest Congresswoman in US history complained of her public misconception.
“People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress,” she posted on social media.
Cortez made national headlines after her surprise victory over a long-serving Democratic Congressman; bizarrely calling Israelis the “occupiers” of Palestine and saying the government should “just pay for” socialized medicine and free college tuition.
AL GORE: Fight Against Global Warming Same as ‘CIVIL WAR,’ Will Cause ‘End of Civilization’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.15.19
Anti-Trump crusader and former Vice President Al Gore issued a dire warning against the perils of climate change this week; suggesting global warming was the same as the American “Civil War” and can bring about the “end of civilization.”
“What is going on in the public square right now is more important than any time since the Civil War,” Gore said. “We are facing an ecological crisis that can bring about the end of civilization.”
“Atlanta is emerging as a leader among cities,” Gore told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I am extremely impressed with the leadership of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the work that she is doing in the environmental space.”
