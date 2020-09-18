https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/09/18/grove-elementary-school-2nd-grade-something-happened-in-our-town-police-racism-shooting/
About The Author
Related Posts
Tucker Responds To Brian Williams Fact-Checking Graham: ‘Please, Get Some Self-Awareness’
May 1, 2019
Did Ilhan Omar Help Benjamin Netanyahu Win Reelection?
April 13, 2019
Owens Nukes Nadler's 'Hate Crime' Hearing
April 10, 2019
Sen. Lankford: Trump Not ‘A Role Model’ But ‘Tenaciously Pro-Life’
December 29, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy