President Donald Trump reached a 53 percent job approval rating on Friday — a figure not seen since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the impeachment inquiry last September, Rasmussen Reports revealed.

The president’s job approval has been on the upswing in recent weeks, reaching a high of 53 percent on Friday. Of those, 44 percent “strongly” approve. Trump has not experienced a job approval percentage that high since September 24, 2019, the same day Pelosi announced the House’s formal impeachment inquiry — an effort that ultimately failed:

Reader Alert: The last time @POTUS daily job approval % reached today’s level, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference & announced a house impeachment inquiry.https://t.co/BWAQX7AKFS — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 18, 2020

Months later, on December 5, 2019, Pelosi announced that Democrats would begin drafting the articles of impeachment.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said in a press conference at the time. “Our Democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act”:

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.” https://t.co/yMg0trFZ0O pic.twitter.com/038nBeYEdv — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2019

That day, the president’s job approval stood at 52 percent. However, the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on his numbers, as approval tumbled into the 40s, dropping as low as 42 percent in the last week of June.

Trump’s disapproval stood at 46 percent on Friday.

On September 18, 2012, on the cusp of reelection, former President Barack Obama saw a 49 percent approval and a 50 percent disapproval.

The news coincides with Trump taking a national lead over Biden, 47 percent to 46 percent, in a recent Rasmussen poll.

As Breitbart News reported:

“The survey of 2,500 Likely Voters was conducted September 9-10 and 13-15,” per the polling firm, and this is more proof of Trump’s momentum. In this same poll last week, Biden was up 48 to 46 percent. The week prior Biden was up 49 to 45 percent. That is a steady five point total shift in Trump’s direction over two weeks.

The positive results for Trump come as Democrat-controlled cities continue to grapple with flare-ups of violent protests. A Rasmussen Reports survey this week also revealed that those who have experienced the violent protests in their communities are more likely to back Trump, come November.

