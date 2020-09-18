Leo Terrell, a passionate Civil Rights attorney, has been a champion for social justice for more than 20 years. But he shocked his colleagues earlier this year when he came out in support of President Trump. He believes the 2020 Democrat party has given in to violent extremists and abandoned its true Civil Rights roots. Instead, he is “keeping to his principles and values, regardless of party or partisan politics.”

You will be deeply blessed and inspired by this interview.

Find out more about Leo Terrell on his website

James Robison is The Stream’s founder and publisher. He is co-founder of LIFE Outreach International and co-host of LIFE Today. He’s the author of many books, including Indivisible (with Jay Richards) and Living Amazed.

