The White House is expected to announce an aid package for Puerto Rico totaling $11.6 billion, Fox News reports.

Sources told Fox News that the financial boost will assist Puerto Rico’s energy and education systems as the territory continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria that hit back in 2017. The storm destroyed the territory’s energy system.

The aid package comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s disaster declaration for the island. Last week he made the declaration, which is geared toward helping people who were impacted by Hurricane Isaias over the summer. Under the declaration, there is funding available to help people and business affected by the hurricane recover.

According to Fox News, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement Friday morning, saying the funds were “overdue.” He blasted the Trump administration’s response following the natural disasters.

“Long before the hurricanes, Puerto Rico had a crumbling and dirty energy grid. After the storms utterly destroyed the grid, it created an opportunity to rebuild a cleaner, cheaper and more resilient energy system, but the Trump administration dithered and delayed and refused to deliver timely disaster aid for the people of Puerto Rico,” he said. “I will work with the Puerto Rican community to see that these long overdue and desperately needed funds are put to use in a wise way building the cleaner and more resilient energy grid the island deserves.”

