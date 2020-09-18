https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/riveting-steve-bannon-talks-trump-democrats-lawfare-machine-tucker-carlson-war-starts-november-3rd/

Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was on with Tucker Carlson tonight for his first interview since being ambushed by the corrupt prosecutors in the Justice Department’s Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Bannon announced that the Deep State holdovers from the Obama Administration in New York will not stop him from supporting President Trump and sharing the truth.

Former Trump Team Strategist Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, a war veteran who lost three limbs in Iraq, and two others were indicted by corrupt Southern District of New York (SDNY) attorneys a few weeks ago.

Today the same corrupt SDNY was admonished by a judge for failing to provide evidence in another case and the judge ordered the entire Manhattan Office read her ruling.

Bannon didn’t talk with Tucker Carlson much about his court case with the SDNY but he did talk about the upcoming election. His perspectives as always were excellent. He started off stating that his case was “head hunting of high profile political targets that are associated with President Trump.” He then went on to talk about the upcoming election:

The Democrat Party has traumatized their base. They’re not going to come out and vote. So somehow they are going to have to concoct some effort to steal this election, because they’re not going to get people to come out and vote on game day, the 3rd of November this year… They want to criminalize political speech and they’re not going to shut me down… They’re talking about it. They’re already saying, both Facebook and Twitter that they’re not going to announce a winner. Here’s what’s going to happen. Donald J. Trump is going to win the vote on the only day that matters. That’s November 3rd. He’s going to win the real election in the way we’ve done it with secret ballots with people going into a booth and voting for President of the United States. By that evening he will be the winner. What they’re going to do is between the lawfare they’ve got with 800 attorneys under Eric Holder. The mob they’ve got with Antifa and the radical elements of Black Lives Matter. But most importantly the digital muscle with Facebook and Twitter, they’re going to sit there and they’re going to not declare Trump the winner.

Bannon went on to say the Trump will win on November 3rd and the war will start after that.

