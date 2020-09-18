https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/ruth-bader-ginsburg-reportedly-made-pompous-dying-wish/

Dead at 87, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an activist judge to the end as reported by NPR in a quote from Ginsburg via her granddaughter:

“Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: ‘My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.’”

100 Percent Fed Up – The arrogant wish that a new judge shouldn’t be selected until after the 2020 election is not what an objective and fair judge would say in the last moments of her life.

CNN’s Jake Tapper just tweeted out the news that Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg has passed away. Ginsburg had been ill with cancer for some time. She was hospitalized in July and had not been heard from or seen.

Tapper’s news: “Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old.”

The activist judge had spoken out against President Trump, the Electoral College and the Constitution.

It didn’t take long for leftist radicals like Linda Sarsour to tweet out a “CODE RED” to oppose anyone President Trump might have to replace Ginsburg.

Linda Sarsour: “Lord have mercy. May Ruth Bader Ginsburg Rest In Peace. May we not be in peace until we defeat the fascist in the White House. Mitch McConnell gonna try to push this through. We need to organize. Officially CODE RED.

The July news of her hospitalization as previously reported:

87 year-old and four-time cancer survivor, Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized according to a Tuesday press release from the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg has been taken to the hospital and treated for a possible infection, according to a court spokeswoman.

Justice Ginsburg in hospital again — expected to be there a few days after being treated for possible infection, SCOTUS says in statement. She’s 87 and a four-time cancer survivor. pic.twitter.com/svsdmnC2ME — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) July 14, 2020

“Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection,” spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said Tuesday. “She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

The statement said the justice “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

The Justice’s most recent hospitalization is just one of a lengthy history of medical issues while serving on the high court. Ginsburg has proven adept at continuing her job without interruption amid multiple obstacles. When the justices heard oral arguments by telephone in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ginsburg participated from her hospital room, according to CNN.

As a result, her health has come under increased scrutiny as the court grapples with wide-reaching cases that can transform American law. Since coming to office, President Donald Trump has made two appointments, Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, deepening the conservative tilt.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that he hopes Ginsburg is feeling better and praised her for “actually giving me some good rulings.”

