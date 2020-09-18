https://www.dailywire.com/news/ruth-bader-ginsburgs-dying-wish-revealed-in-statement-to-granddaughter

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s granddaughter revealed the 87-year-old Supreme Court justice’s dying wish, which Ginsburg gave to her just days before passing.

NPR reported that Ginsburg “dictated” the following statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

